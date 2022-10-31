WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will hold a Financial Aid Day in conjunction with SUNY’s statewide Financial Aid Day on Saturday, November 12.

The event will be held on the second floor of the Jules Center, Building 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees who plan to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid and/or NYS TAP application online are encouraged to arrive by noon to have enough time to complete the online applications.

Students who plan on applying will need to bring a copy of their, and/or their parents’, 2021 federal and state tax returns to apply for FAFSA and/or TAP.

SUNY Financial Aid Day is open to students anticipating attending any SUNY institution. Students can have their questions answered about higher education funding opportunities including loans, grants, student employment and scholarships.

JCC’s computer lab will be open for students ready to apply for their federal student ID and/or ready to enter their FASFA form online.