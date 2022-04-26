JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized 44 of its “best and brightest students” at its 53rd annual induction ceremony of the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
According to the organization’s website, Phi Theta Kappa is the official international honor society for community colleges. The organization focuses on connecting with students while they develop leadership and service-based projects to generate positive changes on their campuses.
According to JCC, each PTK inductee exemplifies the four hallmarks essential to receive the honor including scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 and have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level work at JCC. To remain a member of PTK, students must maintain a 3.3 GPA.
The 44 students were recognized at the induction ceremony held on Tuesday, April 26. The complete list of inductees is listed below.
List of Inductees
Adams
Taylor M. Scoville
Adams Center
Edna R. Banjoko
Errin E. Thomas
Alexandria Bay
Hallie J. Bain
Antwerp
Caitlynn M. Cunningham
Kayleigh A. Ronas
Black River
Jordan J. Kelly
Michelle A. Wright
Cape Vincent
Nicholas L. Mason
Carthage
Brian A. Watson
Clayton
Lily M. Locke
Madison R. Wahl
Copenhagen
Danielle M. Cunningham
Sandra A. Jones
Evans Mills
Tara M. Hower
Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre
Fort Drum
Maribel Hernandez-Long
Ashley M. L. Huertas
Meghan Rames
Lacona
Michael J. Decker
Lowville
Ashley M. Hoffman
Philadelphia
Joelle Adams
Sackets Harbor
Benton P. Gill
Watertown
Latara O. Antwine
Chanell M. Bacon
Jennifer A. Clark
Justyce J. Countryman
Soraya L. Crim
Natalie Diaz
Elijah A. Farrell
Abigail M. Gorrill
Alyssa M. Heath
Emma M. King
Janet C. Love
Katherine Monteith
Rose M. Nadal Ortiz
Paige M. Schultz
Landon W. Shedrick
Marissa E. Valvo
Lindsey Way
Michael D. Wells
Out-of-State
Brookhaven, Pennsylvania
Brandon R. Couch
Nanticoke, Pennsylvania
Gianna M. Donahue
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Anntoinette Laws
More information about Jefferson Community College and its students can be found on its website.