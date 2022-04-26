JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized 44 of its “best and brightest students” at its 53rd annual induction ceremony of the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.

According to the organization’s website, Phi Theta Kappa is the official international honor society for community colleges. The organization focuses on connecting with students while they develop leadership and service-based projects to generate positive changes on their campuses.

According to JCC, each PTK inductee exemplifies the four hallmarks essential to receive the honor including scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 and have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level work at JCC. To remain a member of PTK, students must maintain a 3.3 GPA.

The 44 students were recognized at the induction ceremony held on Tuesday, April 26. The complete list of inductees is listed below.

List of Inductees

Adams

Taylor M. Scoville

Adams Center

Edna R. Banjoko

Errin E. Thomas

Alexandria Bay

Hallie J. Bain

Antwerp

Caitlynn M. Cunningham

Kayleigh A. Ronas

Black River

Jordan J. Kelly

Michelle A. Wright

Cape Vincent

Nicholas L. Mason

Carthage

Brian A. Watson

Clayton

Lily M. Locke

Madison R. Wahl

Copenhagen

Danielle M. Cunningham

Sandra A. Jones

Evans Mills

Tara M. Hower

Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre

Fort Drum

Maribel Hernandez-Long

Ashley M. L. Huertas

Meghan Rames

Lacona

Michael J. Decker

Lowville

Ashley M. Hoffman

Philadelphia

Joelle Adams

Sackets Harbor

Benton P. Gill

Watertown

Latara O. Antwine

Chanell M. Bacon

Jennifer A. Clark

Justyce J. Countryman

Soraya L. Crim

Natalie Diaz

Elijah A. Farrell

Abigail M. Gorrill

Alyssa M. Heath

Emma M. King

Janet C. Love

Katherine Monteith

Rose M. Nadal Ortiz

Paige M. Schultz

Landon W. Shedrick

Marissa E. Valvo

Lindsey Way

Michael D. Wells

Out-of-State

Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

Brandon R. Couch

Nanticoke, Pennsylvania

Gianna M. Donahue

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Anntoinette Laws

