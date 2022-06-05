JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized students for their accomplishments at an annual ceremony in May.
According to JCC, 41 students were inducted into the College’s Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success on May 5. NSLS is one of the largest leadership honor societies in the United States, according to the college.
NSLS helps students discover and achieve their goals while providing the opportunity to build and strengthen leadership skills and access scholarships. Before being officially inducted into the society, students participate in team meetings, networking, and attend educational webinars and a leadership seminar.
This year’s inductees are listed below.
Adams
Connie L. Powis
Black River
Aspyn D. Tripp
Calcium
Kyle M. Maine
Cape Vincent
Lauren P. Rupp
Carthage
Aaron M. Brodt
Kennedy Lawler
Breanna K. O’Connor
Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel
Chaumont
Aniyah E. Henderson
Clayton
Madison E. Wahl
Conroe
Michael O. Adeniran
Copenhagen
Sandra A. Jones
Fort Drum
Angelina A. Adwoa Edusah
Christopher A. Arroyo Reyes
Jasmine E. Combs
Kalina A. Edwards
Clayton M. Libberton
Gouverneur
RaeChelle E. Davis
Kristin B. Lamanteer
Philadelphia
Descendre E. Sforza
Katrina A. Western
Sackets Harbor
Hanna M. Kenney
Theresa
Robert D. Mangas
Watertown
Lizangeris Cintron
Madison Curry
Alyssa M. Heath
Shaun T. Johnston
Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo
McKenna E. Kelly
Brianna G. Laube
Brennan P. Lynch
Katherine Monteith
Courtney E. Pfendler
Cailey G. Roberts
Paige M. Schultz
Landon W. Shedrick
Kenneth B. Torres
Jacob A. Vecchio
Shante M. Westfield
Darcy Wilder
Out-of-State
El Paso, TX
Nicholas J. Palombo