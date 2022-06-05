JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized students for their accomplishments at an annual ceremony in May.

According to JCC, 41 students were inducted into the College’s Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success on May 5. NSLS is one of the largest leadership honor societies in the United States, according to the college.

NSLS helps students discover and achieve their goals while providing the opportunity to build and strengthen leadership skills and access scholarships. Before being officially inducted into the society, students participate in team meetings, networking, and attend educational webinars and a leadership seminar.

This year’s inductees are listed below.

Adams

Connie L. Powis

Black River

Aspyn D. Tripp

Calcium

Kyle M. Maine

Cape Vincent

Lauren P. Rupp

Carthage

Aaron M. Brodt

Kennedy Lawler

Breanna K. O’Connor

Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel

Chaumont

Aniyah E. Henderson

Clayton

Madison E. Wahl

Conroe

Michael O. Adeniran

Copenhagen

Sandra A. Jones

Fort Drum

Angelina A. Adwoa Edusah

Christopher A. Arroyo Reyes

Jasmine E. Combs

Kalina A. Edwards

Clayton M. Libberton

Gouverneur

RaeChelle E. Davis

Kristin B. Lamanteer

Philadelphia

Descendre E. Sforza

Katrina A. Western

Sackets Harbor

Hanna M. Kenney

Theresa

Robert D. Mangas

Watertown

Lizangeris Cintron

Madison Curry

Alyssa M. Heath

Shaun T. Johnston

Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo

McKenna E. Kelly

Brianna G. Laube

Brennan P. Lynch

Katherine Monteith

Courtney E. Pfendler

Cailey G. Roberts

Paige M. Schultz

Landon W. Shedrick

Kenneth B. Torres

Jacob A. Vecchio

Shante M. Westfield

Darcy Wilder

Out-of-State

El Paso, TX

Nicholas J. Palombo