JCC lights up blue in support of health care workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College in Watertown is lighting up blue in support of health care professionals. The college posted an image on its Facebook page on April 9.

JCC staff and faculty continue to work remotely during the coronavirus epidemic. Classes resumed via distance learning on March 30, following time off for spring break.

The college is one of many local organizations involved in manufacturing personal protective equipment for local health care workers during a nationwide shortage of masks, gowns, face shields and gloves.

Although college offices are closed to foot traffic, the Health & Wellness Center on campus, operated by the North Country Family Health Center, is open during its normal operating hours.

JCC continues to closely monitor and evaluate information and guidance provided by SUNY, along with state and federal agencies, during the coronavirus epidemic.

As spring break neared its end, Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone stated in an email to students, “Be brave in trying new things in these unprecedented times, be confident in your abilities to successfully complete this semester, trust in our ability to assist you in helping you reach your goals and be well!”

