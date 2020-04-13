JCC moves open houses, spring commencement to virtual setting: ‘True achievement is the completion of your college degree’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will hold a mini series of virtual open houses for prospective students.

Each open house will include a focus on a specific academic area. Students may attend one or all of the open houses. Registration is required.

Virtual open house attendees will have the opportunity to meet Jefferson admissions staff, get answers to questions about applying for admissions and financial aid and will learn about academic programs. A virtual tour of the campus, including a suite in the residence halls, is part of the open house program.

The open houses will take place at 4pm on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 28 – Business focus

Wednesday, April 29 – Human Services, Public Safety, Psychology focus

Thursday, April 30 – Education focus

Tuesday, May 5 – Mathematics, Engineering & Computer Science focus

Wednesday, May 6 – Liberal Arts, English & Fine Arts focus

Thursday, May 7 – Nursing, Zoo Technology, Allied Health & Biological Sciences focus

Monday, May 11 – Hospitality & Tourism and Agri-Business focus

Register to attend a virtual open house at on JCC’s website or call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.

JCC has also transitioned spring commencement to a virtual ceremony on the college’s website. The event will take place online on May 15 for all to view from the safety of their homes. The streamed ceremony will include many of the components of a traditional ceremony, including formal remarks, honor distinctions and musical performances, and personalized digital slides honoring each participating graduate.

President Ty Stone informed eligible graduates in an email, stating, “Commencement is the highlight of each academic year for me, and I certainly understand your disappointment that we cannot hold a traditional ceremony. Please remember, however, the true achievement is the completion of your college degree. We will do everything possible to make our virtual ceremony a special celebration of your accomplishments.”

The college plans to hold a luncheon on campus at a later date, when public health guidelines allow, to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates in-person.

