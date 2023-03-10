WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced the four finalist candidates being considered to fill the role of the college’s seventh president.

Of the 42 applications received, seven semi-finalist candidates were interviewed by the Presidential Search Committee in early March.

The final four candidates will visit the campus for final interviews during the weeks of March 13 and March 20. The final candidates include Dr. David Clickner, Dr. Daniel Dupee II, Dr. Joel Frater and Dr. Douglas Scheidt.

David Clickner

Dr. David Clickner

Dr. Clickner is currently the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & Planning and Academic Affairs at SUNY Schenectady County Community College in Schenectady, NY. He has been with SUNY Schenectady since 2017 and previously served as the Interim and Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Prior to joining SUNY Schenectady, Dr. Clickner served as an Interim Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Director of the Learning Centers at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY.

Dr. Clickner holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Siena College and both a master’s degree and doctorate in reading from the University at Albany.

Daniel Dupee II

Dr. Daniel Dupee II

Dr. Dupee currently serves as the Administrator-In-Charge at Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Dr. Dupee has served in various roles at JCC, including Executive Vice President for Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services, Vice President for Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services and Comptroller.

Prior to his service at JCC, Dr. Dupee started his professional career in the private sector working for National Grid and Carrier Corporation.

Dr. Dupee holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia College, a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Education Leadership from LeMoyne College and a Doctor of Education from Northeastern University.

Joel Frater

Dr. Joel Frater

Dr. Frater currently serves as the Dean of Student Services at Rochester General College of Health Careers in the Rochester Regional Health System in Rochester, NY.

Prior to his role there, Dr. Frater was the Executive Dean at Monroe Community College in Rochester and, in addition to several other roles, as the Academic Affairs Assistant Provost for Diversity at SUNY Brockport.

Dr. Frater hold a bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Therapeutic Recreation and a Doctor of Education degree in Sport and Recreation Administration, both from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

Douglas Scheidt

Dr. Douglas Scheidt

Dr. Scheidt has served in several senior academic roles, most recently as the Interim Provost & Chief Academic Officer at Goddard College, Vermont.

Prior to his role there, Dr. Scheidt served at SUNY Erie Community College in Williamsville, NY as the Provost and Executive Vice President and the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Canton. He served in several roles at SUNY Brockport, including Interim Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Founding Dean.

Dr. Scheidt is a NYS licensed psychologist and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colgate University and a PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University at Buffalo.

The final selection of JCC’s next president will be made by the college’s Board of Trustees and forwarded to the SUNY Board of Trustees for SUNY’s approval in April.

“This was a significant commitment of time and energy on the part of each committee member during the search for Jefferson’s next leader,” said Judith L. Gentner, co-chair of the search committee and Chair of the Board of Trustees. “I would like to thank and commend the committee members for sharing their professional expertise and for their outstanding dedication to this community’s college.”