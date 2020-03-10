JCC, North Country Family Health Center collaborate to improve access to health related services on campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College and the North Country Family Health Center (NCFHC) announced that NCFHC is now the provider of all physical and behavioral health-related services in the College’s Health & Wellness Center.

All health-related services that were previously available to students will continue to be offered by NCFHC along with several additional care options. With this new partnership, health services will now be available for faculty and staff, as well as members of the community.

“We are excited about our partnership with NCFHC that allows Jefferson to continue to support the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Corey Campbell, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Not only will students benefit from the expanded resources and services of NCFHC, but the partnership will allow for even more students to access the physical and personal health services they need.”

Jefferson first expanded health and wellness services for students in 2016 after receiving a three-year $500,000 Community Schools Grant from Governor Cuomo and SUNY. Among other things, the grant allowed Jefferson to partner with various community agencies to offer additional counseling and medical services to students on campus at no cost.

Of the services previously provided by the Health and Wellness Center, behavioral health counseling was in the most demand. During the 2017-2018 year, 258 students took part in 754 counseling sessions. In 2018-2019, 205 students were counseled in 573 sessions.

“Statistics clearly show that unmet health needs and accompanying financial barriers are two of the largest non-academic barriers to degree completion,” said Dr. Campbell. “We want our students to have every opportunity to be mentally and physically healthy and to be able to complete their educational and career related goals.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Jefferson Community College to expand access to high quality, integrated healthcare services to those in our community,” states Joey Marie Horton, Chief Executive Officer of NCFHC. “We have over twenty-five years of experience working with K-12 School Districts on integrating healthcare and education and know firsthand that healthy students learn better. We are very excited to expand our work into a college campus to give Jefferson’s students, faculty, and staff enhanced access to timely, preventative health and behavioral health services. Additionally, given the needs for primary care and behavioral health services in our community, NCFHC is pleased to be opening the Health & Wellness Center to the community at large as well.”

Beginning March 9, 2020, the Health & Wellness Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in Building 17 on Jefferson’s campus at 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown. Scheduled, same day and walk-in appointments are available. The Health and Wellness Center can be reached by calling 315-786-1042.

A ribbon cutting celebration is planned for Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Health & Wellness Center.

