WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is offering summer programs to help fall-starting students strengthen their reading, writing and math skills in order to test out of developmental courses and start the semester fulfilling degree required courses.

Summer programs are free and begin July 10.

Through the summer programs, students will connect with peers and work with JCC’s student success services staff, explore majors and career directions and learn about student success techniques.

Summer programs are held on JCC’s campus and participants will familiarize themselves with campus before fall semester begins in August.

Space is limited. Interested students should register online at or call 315-786-2288. Summer programs wrap up in four weeks, or less, permitting students the opportunity to have a breather before fall semester begins.