JCC offering pre-certification allied health training online, including new programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College Workforce Development and Business Division will offer its pre-certification allied health training online.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, training was held on JCC’s campus and in Lewis County. Online registration is open.

Jefferson’s longstanding allied health pre-certification training programs lead to careers as clinical medical assistants, medical billers and coders, pharmacy technicians and phlebotomy technicians.

Additional training is available this year. New programs train individuals for careers as dental assistants, EKG technicians, dialysis technicians, personal care assistants and veterinary assistants.

Online instruction is led by insructors and incorporates externship opportunities and hands-on experiences.

Pre-certificate training provides the opportunity for individuals to learn new hands-on skills in a short amount of time to enhance their resumes or prepare for a change in careers. Support for job search is available at the conclusion of each JCC pre-certificate training program.

Those interested can find more information and register one of the following ways:

Visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/workshops

Call JCC’s Workforce Development and Business Division at 315-786-2233

Email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.