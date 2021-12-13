JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College’s Workforce Development office is accepting applications for their allied health training programs.

The pre-certification program prepares students to sit for nationally recognized certification exams in allied health career areas. These include careers as clinical medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, medical billing and coding positions, and entry-level phlebotomy technicians.

The pre-certification allied health training programs will begin on January 24 and January 25. Classes will continue to be held from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. twice a week for up to five months. The specific schedule and expectations for each class are listed below.

Clinical Medical Assistant

140 classroom hours plus 160 hours clinical time

Monday & Wednesday, January 24-June 13

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $2399

Pharmacy Technician

50 classroom hours plus 80 hours clinical time

Monday & Wednesday, January 24-March 14

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $999



Medical Billing and Coding

80 total hours

Tuesday & Thursday, January 25-April 12

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $1899

Phlebotomy Technician (Lewis County Education Center, Lowville)

90 classroom hours plus 40 hours clinical time

Tuesday & Thursday, January 25-April 26

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $1599

JCC’s phlebotomy technician program will be held at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville. However, all of the other classes will be held on JCC’s campus in Watertown. Programs will consist of both lectures and hands-on learning.

Those interested in participating can apply on the JCC website or contact the JCC Workforce Development office at (315) 786-2233.