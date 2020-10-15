JCC offering virtual QuickBooks workshops for North Country small businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Learn how to use QuickBooks at upcoming virtual workshops.

Jefferson Community College has announced dates for virtual QuickBook workshops for small business bookkeepers and owners. The virtual workshop are set to begin mid-November.

According to JCC, the workshops cover topics such as converting from QuickBooks desktop to online, navigating QuickBooks, products and services, time tracking, bank reconciling, sales tax, payroll and reporting.

Three separate sessions will be held to cover various topics. Dates and topics are as followed.

Getting Started Online: November 16, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Performing Day-to-Day Online Functions: November 30, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Analyzing Financial Data Online: December 7, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

JCC stated that these courses are offered in collaboration with Bowers and Company CPAs.

The deadline to register for all classes is November 9, 2020.

