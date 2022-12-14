WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will be closing early, beginning on December 23 at noon, in observance of the holidays.
College offices will be closed December 26-30 and business will resume on January 2, 2023.
WWTI JCC Jefferson Community College “JCC Entrance” 11-22 (WWTI/Gene Morse)
by: Mariann Cabness
Posted:
Updated:
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will be closing early, beginning on December 23 at noon, in observance of the holidays.
College offices will be closed December 26-30 and business will resume on January 2, 2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now