WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson Community College’s Dionysian Players — Film/Drama Club — will present The Littlest Elf, a holiday musical.

The musical will take place in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater on:

Friday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. and

Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

The whole family is invited to attend the festive evening which includes seasonal favorites along with some original songs and a visit from Santa. Tickets are on sale now on JCC’s website or can be purchased at the door. Cash concessions will also be available.

The Littlest Elf is written and directed by Michael R. Kinnie, The JCC Film/Drama Club advisor. The musical will take place on Christmas Eve at the North Pole where the elves are preparing to put on a Christmas Pageant for Santa before he delivers presents. One Christmas, a new elf comes to the North Pole but doesn’t have a song to sing for Santa as the other elves try to help chaos ensues.

“This is a production that is sure to make audience members of all ages laugh!” Tifany Gill, JCC film/drama club president

Admission is free for JCC students who present their SUNY ID. For non-students tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children/teens and $25 for a family pass. Admission on Friday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. is free for youth ages 12 and under — all children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, you can contact JCC Student Activities and Inclusion Office, at 315-786-2431. Proceeds will go to benefit the JCC Film/Drama Club and Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, Inc.