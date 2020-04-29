JCC President discusses the effects of COVID-19 on enrollment, graduation and workforce education

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about processes at the college during the coronavirus epidemic and how the changes have affected students and the upcoming semesters.

Dr. Stone said the staff and faculty have done an amazing job during the transition from traditional classes to remote learning.

Graduation at SUNY Jefferson is being held on May 15 and will be done virtually. Dr. Stone said it’s important to congratulate and celebrate the achievements of the students.

JCC is the primary partner of many local education partnerships and programs with various training and workshops in areas of professional growth, personal enrichment, youth workshops and more. Dr. Stone said the college is looking at summer workforce programs and planning for them.

She said there are standards the college must be sure they are able to meet during this new reality, like making sure areas are sanitized properly and everyone is able to maintain social distancing.

Enrollment is currently down for the fall semester so far. Dr. Stone explained that in addition to JCC being a great choice for a college education, one of the benefits they have at the college is that they are local and for parents and individuals who decide they don’t want to send their children away, JCC is a great option.

As for what to expect for enrollment, Dr. Stone said they are planning for the worst, but expecting the best.

SUNY Jefferson is currently offering remote summer classes. Anyone interested in more information regarding registration for the summer or fall semesters can visit their website to learn more.

