JCC President Dr. Ty Stone honored at Skyscraper Exhibit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dr. Ty Stone, President of Jefferson Community College, is being honored at the Skyscraper Exhibit in Dayton Ohio. The visual arts exhibit has been used to highlight and honor prominent “Daytonians” for the last 14 years.

Dr. Stone was contacted by Willis ‘Bing’ Davis, the artist for the Skyscraper Exhibit, to be a part of this year’s list of honorees. Her piece is a two feet tall rag doll, “dressed to the nine,” with a feather boa draped around the dolls arms, meant to show the class and elegance Dr. Stone represents to the artist and her hometown of Dayton.

Dr. Stone’s honorary piece is among dozens of other pieces in the exhibit, but other notables in her class are musician John Legend and stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle.

The 2020 Skyscraper Exhibit has been at the Schuster Center in Downtown Dayton since February 8.

