JCC President reaches out to students as end of spring break approaches, distance learning begins March 30

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Students at Jefferson Community College are approaching the end of spring break and will soon be returning to classes virtually, rather than on campus.

Distance learning begins for JCC students on March 30. The majority of faculty and staff are working remotely while the offices remain closed to the public.

WiFi is accessible from designated parking spaces on campus to allow students access to online resources. Campus security will be on site to ensure students accessing WiFi maintain social distancing. The college is allowing students to borrow laptops in order to access WiFi and will deliver them to vehicles in the parking lot.

Students without a computer or internet at home have been instructed to contact their instructors or advisors. Students can sign up for tutoring support beginning March 30.

The college is encouraging students who elected not to register a disability, or need to adjust their current accommodation, to do so now.

The Health & Wellness Center, operated by the North Country Family Health Center, is offering medical and mental health services on campus during its normal operating hours, Monday – Friday from 8:30am-4:30pm. Governor Cuomo also announced yesterday that New Yorkers can call the NYS hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment with a mental health professional.

JCC’s bookstore is closed, but books and supplies can be ordered online, or over the phone, and will be shipped to students for free.

The college will pay impacted student employees on April 2 based on the average hours worked over the previous two payroll periods.

JCC will soon begin working with students to determine the amount of credits and refunds for housing, meals and fees they won’t be using for the remainder of this semester.

Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone stated in an email to students, “Be brave in trying new things in these unprecedented times, be confident in your abilities to successfully complete this semester, trust in our ability to assist you in helping you reach your goals and be well!”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.