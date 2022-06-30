JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has received an additional military-friendly designation.

The college announced on June 29 that it has been named a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School by VIQTORY®, publisher of G.I. Jobs, Military Spouse, and Military Friendly. This is the first time the College has appeared on the list, and the recognition comes four months after JCC was named a Gold level 2022 Military Friendly® School.

According to JCC, the designation is named to institutions that have instituted policies to address the concerns and needs of military spouses and their families. School ratings are determined through the evaluation of public data and proprietary data that are gathered through an annual survey process that includes different questions and topics.

The college stated that they provide hands-on training to prepare military spouses for a mobile career and accept MyCAA funding, as well as designate space on campus specifically for veterans, military, and military family members with a Veterans Lounge. JCC Administrator-In-Charge Daniel J. Dupee II said that the JCC is proud to recognized.

“We are honored that the College’s efforts to support the spouses and family members of active-duty military and veterans is recognized,” Dupee said. “It is important to provide training for portable careers and college credit that can transfer elsewhere, so when a family leaves Fort Drum, they can find employment or continue their education without missing a beat. We deeply value the military family as a whole and serving them is an integral part of what we do.”

The college also stated that 41% of JCC’s enrollment is comprised of veterans, active-duty military, and their family members. More information about JCC’s military and veterans programs can be found here.