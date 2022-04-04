JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is recognizing one of its students this month for achieving academic excellence through its Honors Program.

Watertown resident Shante M. Westfield is the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for the month of April. She is a natural sciences major at JCC and worked with volunteer test subjects to run electrophoresis on their ALU gene to determine if they were homozygous (+/+), homozygous (-/-) or heterozygous (-/+) as one of her honors options.

After graduating from JCC, Westfield plans on transferring to the University of Buffalo. Her career goal is to become a pediatric physician assistant.

The program gives students, like Westfield, the ability to work one-on-one with professors to help them gain knowledge while getting their degree, as well as help them on their career path. Students that are a part of the program select three courses within their curriculum, and enhance them as Honors Options.

The option has the student and faculty agree on a specific project that they can work together to complete and offers a unique and rewarding way to further each Honors Program student’s education. Students in the program also take an Honors Seminar which examines a single theme each semester and features a variety of guest speakers and often includes some sort of field experience.

Participants that are successful in the program earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. They also receive special recognition at graduation. More information about Patterson and the honors program can be found on the JCC website.