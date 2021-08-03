JCC reinstating mask mandate for all as of August 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has updated its COVID-19 protocols as of Tuesday, reinstating a mask mandate to begin on August 4.

JCC Director of Marketing & Communications Gillian Maitland confirmed on Tuesday that the college will require all students and employees to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate is being implemented as the concern regarding the Delta variant of the coronavirus rises and the level of community transmission increases in many counties.

Lewis County has transitioned from what is considered a moderate level of transmission to a substantial level by the CDC. Jefferson County is currently listed at the moderate level, but that could change quickly if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase. The current infection rate for Jefferson County is 2%, up from less than 1% in the beginning of July.

Students, faculty and staff who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and who are present on campus on a regular basis will be required to test weekly for COVID-19. Fully vaccinated students can opt-out of weekly testing by submitting proof of vaccination.

Prospective students and visitors are also encouraged to make appointments prior to visiting the campus. Walk-in services are permitted and virtual appointments will continued to be offered.

All guidance is subject to change due to new information, guidance and direction from the New York State Department of Health, Jefferson County Control Room and Public Health Office.

Jefferson Community College’s Fall 2021 semester is set to begin at the end of August, with faculty to report back on Monday, August 23 and instruction to begin on Monday, August 30, 2021.