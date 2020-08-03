JCC staff member completes fellowship sponsored by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — A staff member at Jefferson Community College was chosen to complete a fellowship program sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gabrielle M. Thompson, Director of Access & Opportunity Programs, was chosen as an Engaging Excellence in Equity Fellow, a program of the Office of Community College Research and Leadership at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.

Leaders from JCC nominated Thompson for her extensive work in serving and supporting racially minoritized students on the college’s campus.

“Gabby is a staunch advocate for students and, in particular, those students who are at a high risk of not completing their educational goals,” said Dr. Ty A. Stone, President of JCC. “She demonstrates a clear passion for seeing our minority students succeed academically by developing student experiences and pathways that support and serve their needs.”

The eight-month fellowship offered the opportunity for Thompson to network with professionals across the country. The fellowship concluded in November.

As a fellow Thompson received a $3000 stipend to support her efforts at JCC and engage with professionals and advocates for scaling culturally responsive practices nationwide during three meetings held in Chicago, Illinois.

JCC is one of 100 post-secondary institutions to receive an Engaging Excellence in Equity Fellowship. The college serves nearly 500 students combined in its access and opportunity programs that serve marginalized populations.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.