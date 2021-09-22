JCC student named 2021 Coca-Cola leader of Promise Scholar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Business administration major at Jefferson Community college, Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, is just one student that has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, an honor that comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Sanchez is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa, an organization that partners with the scholarship program to provide hard-working students with funds that make affording their continued learning easier. Students are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.

This year more than 900 applications were received, however only 207 Phi Theta Kappa members were chosen to receive the honor.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, designated for international students.

Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation said their foundation is honored to present the award to students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” Hopkins said. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”