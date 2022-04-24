JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is honoring one of its students for excelling in their program.

The college announced that Natasha Richardson from Clayton has received the 2021 Norman R. McConney, Jr. Award for Educational Opportunity Program Student Excellence from the State University of New York. This is the third year the award has recognized students.

Richardson graduated from JCC in December 2021 with her associate degree in human services. She was one of the forty-five recipients.

During her time at JCC, Richardson was dedicated to her academics and, despite Covid-19 setbacks, demonstrated resilience and strived for success, according to the college. She earned Dean’s List honors and was bestowed the spring 2021 and fall 2021 Academic Excellence Honor from EOP. Richardson also served as an intern at the JCC food pantry for five months.

The award recognizes outstanding students for their academic excellence and strength in overcoming significant personal obstacles. The honor was created in memory of Norman R. McConney, Jr.

McConney was a graduate of the University at Albany and former Assistant Dean for Special Programs at SUNY and long-time Chief of Staff for Buffalo Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve.

Together, they founded the statewide Educational Opportunity Program with the help of Professor Emeritus Dr. Allen Ballard’s work. To date, EOP has served more than 78,000 New Yorkers from underprivileged backgrounds.

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley expressed her thanks for students in the SUNY system’s hard work.

“The students we celebrate today have their own story on how they got to SUNY, but they are unified by their incredible perseverance in pursuit of their academic dreams,” Stanley said. “Despite personal hardships, these individuals are driving forward to change the world. My congratulations to this year’s awardees and their families both on and off-campus, and our humble thanks for the visionary work of former Assembly Deputy Speaker Eve, Mr. McConney, and Dr. Ballard.”