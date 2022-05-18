JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is honoring one of its students for excelling in their program.

The college announced that Jordan A. Flagg from Henderson has received the State University of New York 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. The honor was established in 1997 and is awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence as well as stand out in areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, or career achievement.

Flagg received his associate in applied science degree in hospitality and tourism with a concentration in hotel and restaurant management from Jefferson in December 2021 and is working towards completing his associate in science A.S. degree in business administration. Flagg started college at JCC with 14 college credits on his transcript by taking concurrent enrollment JCC EDGE courses while in high school.

During his time at Jefferson, he earned President’s and Dean’s List honors. He is vice president of the JCC Business Leadership and Career Skills club and serves as a peer tutor. Jordan is also a member of the “Jefferson Cast” representing the College in promotional and advertising materials.

Additionally, he participates in fundraisers for the Business LCS club and volunteers his time at campus food drives. Flagg recently shared his personal college experience and gave campus tours to members of the Hospitality and Tourism Program Advisory Board and the Jefferson-Lewis Association of Counselors.

Flagg will be recognized for his achievements at Jefferson’s 58th Commencement Ceremony on May 20. He plans on transferring to SUNY Potsdam through the Jefferson Higher Education Center in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration. More information can be found on the JCC website.