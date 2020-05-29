JCC students, faculty and staff recognized for excellence and achievements

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It is a tradition at Jefferson Community College to recognize students, faculty and staff in April for their excellence and achievements at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JCC’s art club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.

The individuals listed below received awards. Those with a “#” following their names received more than one award.

Adams
Glen Decker – Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member
Amanda Harvey – Outstanding Childhood Education Student Award
Theresa Pratt – Outstanding Accounting Student A.S. Award

Alexandria Bay
Lindsey M. Bradley – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition

Antwerp
Williams Moore – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student Award

Calcium
Marcelino Avelar – Outstanding Honors Student
Daniel Sloat – Outstanding Fire Protection Student Award

Carthage
Karla L. Hoistion – Outstanding Human Services Student Award

Chester
Janeen C. Gomez – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award

Copenhagen
Lukas Sullivan – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Award
Sarah M. Wilder (#) – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Dexter
Brooke A. Mahon – Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award

Evans Mills
Ashley B. Fischer – Outstanding Accounting Student A.A.S. Award

Fort Drum
Amanda M. Crofutt – Outstanding Early Childhood Student Award
Marcos Cruz – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award

Henderson
Alicia R. Shepard – Outstanding Agri-Business Student
Claire Zumbach – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Physical Science Student Award

Lacone
David Hennigan – Outstanding Mathematics Student Award

LaFargeville
Stephanie G. Eriacho – Outstanding Physical Education Student Award
Ty VanAlstyne – Outstanding Music Student Award

Lowville
Isaiah A. Matteson – Outstanding Engineering Student Award
Rebekah E. Widrick (#) – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Natural Bridge
Sarah B. Graham – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award

New York
Kelvin Reyes – Outstanding First-Year Student in EMSL Award

Norfolk
Maddison M. Sochia – Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Student Award

Theresa
Cara Aguirre – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award

Watertown
Gregg Bentz – Outstanding Business Student A.A.S. Award
Chelsea N. Coss – Outstanding Graduating Student in EMSL Award
LaNelda D. Lundgren – Outstanding Office Technologies A.A.S. Award
Jacob L. Maloney – Outstanding Liberal Arts Student Award
Jahna C. Mott – Outstanding Psychology Student Award
Mara N. Sutton – Outstanding Art Student Award
Joseph A. Wargo – Outstanding Sports Management A.S.
Alexandra M. Woodruff – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student

Williamstown
Hailey A. Gamble – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student Award

Out-of-Country

Ontario Petawawa, Canada
Madison S. Fleming – David R. Reid Outstanding English Student Award


Faculty & Staff honorees are:

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:
Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club

PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, Professor of Biology

PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English Adjunct Instructor

PTK Outstanding Staff Award:
Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, Hospitality Training Facility Manager

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story