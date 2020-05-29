JCC students, faculty and staff recognized for excellence and achievements

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It is a tradition at Jefferson Community College to recognize students, faculty and staff in April for their excellence and achievements at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JCC’s art club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.

The individuals listed below received awards. Those with a “#” following their names received more than one award.

Adams

Glen Decker – Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member

Amanda Harvey – Outstanding Childhood Education Student Award

Theresa Pratt – Outstanding Accounting Student A.S. Award



Alexandria Bay

Lindsey M. Bradley – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition



Antwerp

Williams Moore – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student Award



Calcium

Marcelino Avelar – Outstanding Honors Student

Daniel Sloat – Outstanding Fire Protection Student Award



Carthage

Karla L. Hoistion – Outstanding Human Services Student Award



Chester

Janeen C. Gomez – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award



Copenhagen

Lukas Sullivan – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Award

Sarah M. Wilder (#) – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Dexter

Brooke A. Mahon – Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award



Evans Mills

Ashley B. Fischer – Outstanding Accounting Student A.A.S. Award



Fort Drum

Amanda M. Crofutt – Outstanding Early Childhood Student Award

Marcos Cruz – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award



Henderson

Alicia R. Shepard – Outstanding Agri-Business Student

Claire Zumbach – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Physical Science Student Award



Lacone

David Hennigan – Outstanding Mathematics Student Award



LaFargeville

Stephanie G. Eriacho – Outstanding Physical Education Student Award

Ty VanAlstyne – Outstanding Music Student Award



Lowville

Isaiah A. Matteson – Outstanding Engineering Student Award

Rebekah E. Widrick (#) – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence



Natural Bridge

Sarah B. Graham – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award



New York

Kelvin Reyes – Outstanding First-Year Student in EMSL Award



Norfolk

Maddison M. Sochia – Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Student Award



Theresa

Cara Aguirre – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award



Watertown

Gregg Bentz – Outstanding Business Student A.A.S. Award

Chelsea N. Coss – Outstanding Graduating Student in EMSL Award

LaNelda D. Lundgren – Outstanding Office Technologies A.A.S. Award

Jacob L. Maloney – Outstanding Liberal Arts Student Award

Jahna C. Mott – Outstanding Psychology Student Award

Mara N. Sutton – Outstanding Art Student Award

Joseph A. Wargo – Outstanding Sports Management A.S.

Alexandra M. Woodruff – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student

Williamstown

Hailey A. Gamble – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student Award



Out-of-Country

Ontario Petawawa, Canada

Madison S. Fleming – David R. Reid Outstanding English Student Award



Faculty & Staff honorees are:

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:

Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club

PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:

Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, Professor of Biology

PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:

Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English Adjunct Instructor

PTK Outstanding Staff Award:

Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, Hospitality Training Facility Manager

