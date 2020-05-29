JCC students, faculty and staff recognized for excellence and achievements

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It is a tradition at Jefferson Community College to recognize students, faculty and staff in April for their excellence and achievements at the College’s Annual Awards Ceremony.
This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JCC’s art club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.
The individuals listed below received awards. Those with a “#” following their names received more than one award.
Adams
Glen Decker – Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member
Amanda Harvey – Outstanding Childhood Education Student Award
Theresa Pratt – Outstanding Accounting Student A.S. Award
Alexandria Bay
Lindsey M. Bradley – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition
Antwerp
Williams Moore – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student Award
Calcium
Marcelino Avelar – Outstanding Honors Student
Daniel Sloat – Outstanding Fire Protection Student Award
Carthage
Karla L. Hoistion – Outstanding Human Services Student Award
Chester
Janeen C. Gomez – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student Award
Copenhagen
Lukas Sullivan – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Award
Sarah M. Wilder (#) – Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Dexter
Brooke A. Mahon – Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award
Evans Mills
Ashley B. Fischer – Outstanding Accounting Student A.A.S. Award
Fort Drum
Amanda M. Crofutt – Outstanding Early Childhood Student Award
Marcos Cruz – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award
Henderson
Alicia R. Shepard – Outstanding Agri-Business Student
Claire Zumbach – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Physical Science Student Award
Lacone
David Hennigan – Outstanding Mathematics Student Award
LaFargeville
Stephanie G. Eriacho – Outstanding Physical Education Student Award
Ty VanAlstyne – Outstanding Music Student Award
Lowville
Isaiah A. Matteson – Outstanding Engineering Student Award
Rebekah E. Widrick (#) – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Natural Bridge
Sarah B. Graham – Outstanding C-STEP Student Award
New York
Kelvin Reyes – Outstanding First-Year Student in EMSL Award
Norfolk
Maddison M. Sochia – Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Student Award
Theresa
Cara Aguirre – Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award
Watertown
Gregg Bentz – Outstanding Business Student A.A.S. Award
Chelsea N. Coss – Outstanding Graduating Student in EMSL Award
LaNelda D. Lundgren – Outstanding Office Technologies A.A.S. Award
Jacob L. Maloney – Outstanding Liberal Arts Student Award
Jahna C. Mott – Outstanding Psychology Student Award
Mara N. Sutton – Outstanding Art Student Award
Joseph A. Wargo – Outstanding Sports Management A.S.
Alexandra M. Woodruff – Outstanding Natural Sciences/Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student
Williamstown
Hailey A. Gamble – Outstanding Zoo Technology Student Award
Out-of-Country
Ontario Petawawa, Canada
Madison S. Fleming – David R. Reid Outstanding English Student Award
Faculty & Staff honorees are:
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:
Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club
PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, Professor of Biology
PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English Adjunct Instructor
PTK Outstanding Staff Award:
Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, Hospitality Training Facility Manager
