WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized 49 students at its 54th annual induction ceremony of the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa on Tuesday, April 25.
Phit Theta Kappa is the official international honor society for community colleges.
The college said each inductee exemplifies the four hallmarks essential to receive the honor: scholarship, leadership, fellowship and service. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 and have completed at least 12 credit hours of college level work at JCC.
Inductees must maintain a 3.3 GPA to remain a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
The following students were inducted during Tuesday’s ceremony:
Adams Center
Katelyn N. Burnham
Rebekah L. Hare
Alexandria Bay
Michael W. Langridge
Black River
Nadia K. Garcia Martinez
Megan C. Hart
Monica K. Irizarry
Ryana M. Moore
Grace N. Thornthwaite
Brownville
Jacob A. King
Carthage
Hannah E. Cooley
Kristyanna N. Robinson
Clayton
Daniel J. Cooke
Nicholas J. Gokey
Allie M. Victorino
Deferiet
Devin T. Parlati
Dexter
Andrew J. Eichhorn
Rebecca M. Farrell
Ashley M. LaMarche
Evans Mills
Fatmata Bah
Ninette A. Fults
Sierra M. Hartley
Nina L. Pope
Fort Drum
Shaun P. Bryant
Clayton M. Libberton
Morgan M. Owens
Devin Z. Patt
Kayla G. Winnemore
LaFargeville
Olivia M. Cratsenberg
Andrew P. Morrison
Philadelphia
Katrina A. Western
Port Leyden
Amber C. Holland
Rensselaer Falls
Nicholas Calton
Russell
Alisha R. Marschat
Sackets Harbor
Johnathan R. Krone
Theresa
Emmanuel S.A. Garrick
Watertown
Dana M. Bernard
Matthew K. Craig
Santiago A. Hernandez Chiquito
Thomas Hernandez Chiquito
Hailey R. Hunt
Sarah R. Kilburn
Taylor M. LaClair
Hunter A. Moran
Jordana C. Mosely
Sandra A. Somers
Madison L. Truesdell
Eleanor G. Vitug
Out-of-State
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Claudia Y. McVicker
Wylie, Texas
Aaron M. Gawlik