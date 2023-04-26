WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recognized 49 students at its 54th annual induction ceremony of the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa on Tuesday, April 25.

Phit Theta Kappa is the official international honor society for community colleges.

The college said each inductee exemplifies the four hallmarks essential to receive the honor: scholarship, leadership, fellowship and service. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 and have completed at least 12 credit hours of college level work at JCC.

Inductees must maintain a 3.3 GPA to remain a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

The following students were inducted during Tuesday’s ceremony:

Adams Center

Katelyn N. Burnham

Rebekah L. Hare

Alexandria Bay

Michael W. Langridge

Black River

Nadia K. Garcia Martinez

Megan C. Hart

Monica K. Irizarry

Ryana M. Moore

Grace N. Thornthwaite

Brownville

Jacob A. King

Carthage

Hannah E. Cooley

Kristyanna N. Robinson

Clayton

Daniel J. Cooke

Nicholas J. Gokey

Allie M. Victorino

Deferiet

Devin T. Parlati

Dexter

Andrew J. Eichhorn

Rebecca M. Farrell

Ashley M. LaMarche

Evans Mills

Fatmata Bah

Ninette A. Fults

Sierra M. Hartley

Nina L. Pope

Fort Drum

Shaun P. Bryant

Clayton M. Libberton

Morgan M. Owens

Devin Z. Patt

Kayla G. Winnemore

LaFargeville

Olivia M. Cratsenberg

Andrew P. Morrison

Philadelphia

Katrina A. Western

Port Leyden

Amber C. Holland

Rensselaer Falls

Nicholas Calton

Russell

Alisha R. Marschat

Sackets Harbor

Johnathan R. Krone

Theresa

Emmanuel S.A. Garrick

Watertown

Dana M. Bernard

Matthew K. Craig

Santiago A. Hernandez Chiquito

Thomas Hernandez Chiquito

Hailey R. Hunt

Sarah R. Kilburn

Taylor M. LaClair

Hunter A. Moran

Jordana C. Mosely

Sandra A. Somers

Madison L. Truesdell

Eleanor G. Vitug

Out-of-State

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Claudia Y. McVicker

Wylie, Texas

Aaron M. Gawlik