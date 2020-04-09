JCC students make face shields for local health care workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Jefferson Community College students in the Collegiate Science Technology Entry Program are currently manufacturing face shields for local health care workers.

JCC is part of an effort organized by Mari Cecil of BCA Architects & Engineers to make face shields for area health care workers using 3D printers.

The project began with area schools and the list of those involved has grown to include manufacturing companies, architects and community members.

Both JCC students have a 3D printer at their homes.

Jasmine Thorpe is one of the two Jefferson students volunteering time to work on the shields from home.

Jasmine Thorpe, Jefferson Community College student

Face shields are critically important for infection prevention, providing full-face protection for healthcare workers. The clear plastic shields can be produced using 3-D printers. Several local organizations have begun dedicating space, materials and talent to make them.

