JCC students named to All-New York Academic Team for international honor society

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Jefferson Community College students have been named to the All-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges.

Cara D. Aguirre and Rebekah E. Widrick were chosen for the PTK All-New York Academic Team. Students must hold a minimum grade point average 3.25 and have a history of scholarly achievement to be considered. In addition to academic achievement, candidates are also evaluated on their leadership and community service involvement.

Aguirre graduated with her associate in science degree in business administration from JCC on May 15. She is a member of the College’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the College’s Honors Program. To be considered an honors graduate, students must complete three honors projects over the course of their time at Jefferson, Aguirre completed two to three honors projects every semester while a student at Jefferson and was named to President’s and Dean’s Lists.

In a new opportunity for JCC students to study internationally, Aguirre was one of the first students to participate in a business student exchange program with Universidade Portucalense in Portugal. She is president of the Business/Hospitality and Tourism Club. Also a Jefferson alumna, Aguirre holds an associate in applied science degree in hospitality and tourism with a concentration in winery management and marketing.

She received a 2019 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. This fall, Aguirre plans to continue pursuing her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam through the Jefferson Higher Education Center.

Jefferson Community College announced that Rebekah E. Widrick, Lowville, has been named to the All-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa.

Widrick anticipates graduating with her associate in applied science degree in accounting from Jefferson in December 2020. She serves as the student trustee on the College’s Board of Trustees and subsequently on the Budget and Planning Committee as well as the President’s advisory council. She is treasurer of the Business/Hospitality and Tourism Club and vice president of the Art Club.

Demonstrating outstanding academic achievement, Widrick holds a 3.6 GPA and is a member of the College’s Honors Program. She has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists and is a member of the College’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society as well as the National Society of Leadership and Success. Additionally, she is the recipient of a 2020 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.

In the community, she volunteers at the Brookside Senior Living Center and is the reigning Miss Irish Princess for Jefferson County. Widrick anticipates transferring to a four year college after graduating from Jefferson to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting.

