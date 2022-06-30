JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced the students that made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.

The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

Students who have met all of the requirements are listed below.

President’s List Spring 2022

Adams

Connie Lynn Powis



Adams Center

Abigail Flint



Alexandria Bay

Hallie Jean Bain

Anthony Rocco Maner

Kaela Margaret Mellowship



Altmar

Julianna Marie Bresha



Antwerp

Caitlynn Morgan Cunningham

Kayleigh Anne Ronas



Black River

Nadia Katherine Garcia Martinez



Brownville

Kylie Rose Grant

Zachary David Premo

William Earl Sale



Carthage

Sean Patrick Benton

Shannon Marie Delair

Ezra Matthew Hamilton

Franklin Hilton, III

Dillon Cash Keruskie, I

Breanna Kristine O’Connor

Emily Elizabeth Ortiz

Kylie S. Thomas



Castorland

Lillia Vitae Campeau

Paige Ashlynn Kloster

Eva M. St. Croix



Chaumont

Edward Eber Barton, II

Christian John Heyl



Clayton

Kaleb M. Briles

Lily Marie Locke

Natalie Nicole Wetterhahn



Copenhagen

Cameron Christopher Gray

Morgan Smith



Dexter

Lorri Ann Evans

Ashley Marie LaMarche

Luke Albert Romano

Evans Mills

Ninette Ariella Fults

Aiden Michael Henion

Hallie Toplikar



Felts Mills

Haeley Jayde Austin



Fort Drum

Bradley Adam Alair

Ashley Patricia Hamilton

Yokairy Maria Taveras Garcia



Gouverneur

Jessica Grace Bice

RaeChelle Elise Davis



Henderson

James Canzonier



Lowville

Vanessa Louise Katosh

Joseph William Truax, Jr.



Mannsville

Kaley Rose Wagner



Philadelphia

Shane Adam Peterson

Katrina Anise Marie Western



Pulaski

Gabriel Stephen David Gauthier



Rensselaer Falls

Nicholas Calton



Rochester

Zachary Robert Fousse



Rodman

Cassandra Tamblin



Sackets Harbor

Marcus Timothy Deierlein

Jonathan Edwards Fanella

Benton Presley Gill

Mikayla Hupko



Theresa

Chase Brayden Carson

Mikayla A. Estrada



Watertown

Malachi R. Adkins

Tyler Albro

Amy Canales

Justyce Jerimiah Countryman

Caleb Daniel Crossman

Erica Marie Escandon

Rebekah Lynne Tiffany Hare

Megan Charlotte Hart

Kristen Marie Hosmer

Mackenzie Paige Howard

Tonia Marie Ives

Emma Marie King

Brianna Gabriella Laube

Braedyn Joseph Locke

Jacob Daniel McNulty

Julianna Mies

Leanna Mai Money

Emma Rose Morris

Jordana C. Mosely

Eric William Perez

Brenden S. Persing

Benjamin Rathbun

Elizabeth Michelle Rodriguez

Michael Stephen Shephard

Michael Andrew Skinnieri

Chloe Marie Snell

Andrew Sullivan

Vatressa Sarai Anna Larine Teamoh

Alexander William Vanbrocklin

Kimberly Jayne Vaughn

Jerry Joseph Wiley

Bayleigh Anne Woodard



Wellesley Island

Joel Michael Conaway



Woodside

Guy Sanford Terry

Out-of-State



North Pole, Alaska

Ian Christopher Ellis

Wheeler, Michigan

Anthony Joseph Olexa

West Kingston, Rhode Island

Nicholas Joseph Palombo



Out-of-Country



Amherstview, Ontario, Canada

Kaylee-Lynn Brooke Beleza

Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain

Javier Lopez Billon

Dean’s List Spring 2022

Adams

Kaleigha Marie Berie

Christine Marie Booth

Taylor Marie Scoville



Adams Center

Katelyn Nicole Burnham

Emily Joan Widrick



Carthage

Evan James Castrina

Clayton

Noah Flack

Eli Robert Hall

Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter

Copenhagen

Sandra Kay Lattner

Lukas Shawn Michael Slate

Sara Christine Sprowell

Ashley Nicole Young



Croghan

Rachel Kristina Gould



Depauville

Aaron Daniel Stevens



Dexter

Kailin Rose McManaman



Evans Mills

Angela M. Bennett

Christopher Shan Henning

Logan N. Morris

Jazmine Marie Pascual-Castro

Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre

Megan Rose Roome

Michael James Trost



Felts Mills

Christopher S. Fuller



Fort Drum

Richard B. Clark

Royal Caleb Latham

Glen Park

Benjamin DesJardins

Gouverneur

Cooper Ayen



Heuvelton

Emily Ann Farrand



Lorraine

Brian A. Soules



Lowville

Cody R. Capron

Otego

Day-Leigh Ox’Zyana Rae Disbrow

Pulaski

Sarah Leanne Bush



Theresa

Sawyer Jackson Bruce

Turin

Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker

Watertown

Nichole Lynn Bouck

Taylor Brooke Carey

Justin David Childers

Steven Edmond Chorma

Gianna Marie Donahue

Hailey Rebekah Hunt

Kassidy Marina Hunt

Robert L. Hunter

Luke Paul Lagattuta

Brianna Nicole Magana

Libby Anne Malcolm

Alyssa Nicole Martin

Joseph William McNulty

Makayla Lailyn Sibley

Deserie Van Note

Nicoles Michael Van Note

Jordan Everett Wylie