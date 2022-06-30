JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced the students that made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.
The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.
Students who have met all of the requirements are listed below.
President’s List Spring 2022
Adams
Connie Lynn Powis
Adams Center
Abigail Flint
Alexandria Bay
Hallie Jean Bain
Anthony Rocco Maner
Kaela Margaret Mellowship
Altmar
Julianna Marie Bresha
Antwerp
Caitlynn Morgan Cunningham
Kayleigh Anne Ronas
Black River
Nadia Katherine Garcia Martinez
Brownville
Kylie Rose Grant
Zachary David Premo
William Earl Sale
Carthage
Sean Patrick Benton
Shannon Marie Delair
Ezra Matthew Hamilton
Franklin Hilton, III
Dillon Cash Keruskie, I
Breanna Kristine O’Connor
Emily Elizabeth Ortiz
Kylie S. Thomas
Castorland
Lillia Vitae Campeau
Paige Ashlynn Kloster
Eva M. St. Croix
Chaumont
Edward Eber Barton, II
Christian John Heyl
Clayton
Kaleb M. Briles
Lily Marie Locke
Natalie Nicole Wetterhahn
Copenhagen
Cameron Christopher Gray
Morgan Smith
Dexter
Lorri Ann Evans
Ashley Marie LaMarche
Luke Albert Romano
Evans Mills
Ninette Ariella Fults
Aiden Michael Henion
Hallie Toplikar
Felts Mills
Haeley Jayde Austin
Fort Drum
Bradley Adam Alair
Ashley Patricia Hamilton
Yokairy Maria Taveras Garcia
Gouverneur
Jessica Grace Bice
RaeChelle Elise Davis
Henderson
James Canzonier
Lowville
Vanessa Louise Katosh
Joseph William Truax, Jr.
Mannsville
Kaley Rose Wagner
Philadelphia
Shane Adam Peterson
Katrina Anise Marie Western
Pulaski
Gabriel Stephen David Gauthier
Rensselaer Falls
Nicholas Calton
Rochester
Zachary Robert Fousse
Rodman
Cassandra Tamblin
Sackets Harbor
Marcus Timothy Deierlein
Jonathan Edwards Fanella
Benton Presley Gill
Mikayla Hupko
Theresa
Chase Brayden Carson
Mikayla A. Estrada
Watertown
Malachi R. Adkins
Tyler Albro
Amy Canales
Justyce Jerimiah Countryman
Caleb Daniel Crossman
Erica Marie Escandon
Rebekah Lynne Tiffany Hare
Megan Charlotte Hart
Kristen Marie Hosmer
Mackenzie Paige Howard
Tonia Marie Ives
Emma Marie King
Brianna Gabriella Laube
Braedyn Joseph Locke
Jacob Daniel McNulty
Julianna Mies
Leanna Mai Money
Emma Rose Morris
Jordana C. Mosely
Eric William Perez
Brenden S. Persing
Benjamin Rathbun
Elizabeth Michelle Rodriguez
Michael Stephen Shephard
Michael Andrew Skinnieri
Chloe Marie Snell
Andrew Sullivan
Vatressa Sarai Anna Larine Teamoh
Alexander William Vanbrocklin
Kimberly Jayne Vaughn
Jerry Joseph Wiley
Bayleigh Anne Woodard
Wellesley Island
Joel Michael Conaway
Woodside
Guy Sanford Terry
Out-of-State
North Pole, Alaska
Ian Christopher Ellis
Wheeler, Michigan
Anthony Joseph Olexa
West Kingston, Rhode Island
Nicholas Joseph Palombo
Out-of-Country
Amherstview, Ontario, Canada
Kaylee-Lynn Brooke Beleza
Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain
Javier Lopez Billon
Dean’s List Spring 2022
Adams
Kaleigha Marie Berie
Christine Marie Booth
Taylor Marie Scoville
Adams Center
Katelyn Nicole Burnham
Emily Joan Widrick
Carthage
Evan James Castrina
Clayton
Noah Flack
Eli Robert Hall
Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter
Copenhagen
Sandra Kay Lattner
Lukas Shawn Michael Slate
Sara Christine Sprowell
Ashley Nicole Young
Croghan
Rachel Kristina Gould
Depauville
Aaron Daniel Stevens
Dexter
Kailin Rose McManaman
Evans Mills
Angela M. Bennett
Christopher Shan Henning
Logan N. Morris
Jazmine Marie Pascual-Castro
Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre
Megan Rose Roome
Michael James Trost
Felts Mills
Christopher S. Fuller
Fort Drum
Richard B. Clark
Royal Caleb Latham
Glen Park
Benjamin DesJardins
Gouverneur
Cooper Ayen
Heuvelton
Emily Ann Farrand
Lorraine
Brian A. Soules
Lowville
Cody R. Capron
Otego
Day-Leigh Ox’Zyana Rae Disbrow
Pulaski
Sarah Leanne Bush
Theresa
Sawyer Jackson Bruce
Turin
Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker
Watertown
Nichole Lynn Bouck
Taylor Brooke Carey
Justin David Childers
Steven Edmond Chorma
Gianna Marie Donahue
Hailey Rebekah Hunt
Kassidy Marina Hunt
Robert L. Hunter
Luke Paul Lagattuta
Brianna Nicole Magana
Libby Anne Malcolm
Alyssa Nicole Martin
Joseph William McNulty
Makayla Lailyn Sibley
Deserie Van Note
Nicoles Michael Van Note
Jordan Everett Wylie