JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced the students that made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.

The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 out of a possible 4.0.  To be eligible for President’s or Dean’s List recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

Students who have met all of the requirements are listed below.

President’s List Spring 2022 

Adams
Connie Lynn Powis

Adams Center
Abigail Flint

Alexandria Bay
Hallie Jean Bain
Anthony Rocco Maner
Kaela Margaret Mellowship

Altmar
Julianna Marie Bresha

Antwerp
Caitlynn Morgan Cunningham
Kayleigh Anne Ronas

Black River
Nadia Katherine Garcia Martinez

Brownville
Kylie Rose Grant
Zachary David Premo
William Earl Sale

Carthage
Sean Patrick Benton
Shannon Marie Delair
Ezra Matthew Hamilton
Franklin Hilton, III
Dillon Cash Keruskie, I
Breanna Kristine O’Connor
Emily Elizabeth Ortiz
Kylie S. Thomas

Castorland
Lillia Vitae Campeau
Paige Ashlynn Kloster
Eva M. St. Croix

Chaumont
Edward Eber Barton, II
Christian John Heyl

Clayton
Kaleb M. Briles
Lily Marie Locke
Natalie Nicole Wetterhahn

Copenhagen
Cameron Christopher Gray
Morgan Smith

Dexter
Lorri Ann Evans
Ashley Marie LaMarche
Luke Albert Romano

Evans Mills
Ninette Ariella Fults
Aiden Michael Henion
Hallie Toplikar

Felts Mills
Haeley Jayde Austin

Fort Drum
Bradley Adam Alair
Ashley Patricia Hamilton
Yokairy Maria Taveras Garcia

Gouverneur
Jessica Grace Bice
RaeChelle Elise Davis

Henderson
James Canzonier

Lowville
Vanessa Louise Katosh
Joseph William Truax, Jr.

Mannsville
Kaley Rose Wagner

Philadelphia
Shane Adam Peterson
Katrina Anise Marie Western

Pulaski
Gabriel Stephen David Gauthier

Rensselaer Falls
Nicholas Calton

Rochester
Zachary Robert Fousse

Rodman
Cassandra Tamblin

Sackets Harbor
Marcus Timothy Deierlein
Jonathan Edwards Fanella
Benton Presley Gill
Mikayla Hupko

Theresa
Chase Brayden Carson
Mikayla A. Estrada

Watertown
Malachi R. Adkins
Tyler Albro
Amy Canales
Justyce Jerimiah Countryman
Caleb Daniel Crossman
Erica Marie Escandon
Rebekah Lynne Tiffany Hare
Megan Charlotte Hart
Kristen Marie Hosmer
Mackenzie Paige Howard
Tonia Marie Ives
Emma Marie King
Brianna Gabriella Laube
Braedyn Joseph Locke
Jacob Daniel McNulty
Julianna Mies
Leanna Mai Money
Emma Rose Morris
Jordana C. Mosely
Eric William Perez
Brenden S. Persing
Benjamin Rathbun
Elizabeth Michelle Rodriguez
Michael Stephen Shephard
Michael Andrew Skinnieri
Chloe Marie Snell
Andrew Sullivan
Vatressa Sarai Anna Larine Teamoh
Alexander William Vanbrocklin
Kimberly Jayne Vaughn
Jerry Joseph Wiley
Bayleigh Anne Woodard

Wellesley Island
Joel Michael Conaway

Woodside
Guy Sanford Terry

Out-of-State

North Pole, Alaska
Ian Christopher Ellis

Wheeler, Michigan
Anthony Joseph Olexa

West Kingston, Rhode Island
Nicholas Joseph Palombo

Out-of-Country

Amherstview, Ontario, Canada
Kaylee-Lynn Brooke Beleza

Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain
Javier Lopez Billon

Dean’s List Spring 2022

Adams
Kaleigha Marie Berie
Christine Marie Booth
Taylor Marie Scoville

Adams Center
Katelyn Nicole Burnham
Emily Joan Widrick

Carthage
Evan James Castrina

Clayton
Noah Flack
Eli Robert Hall
Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter

Copenhagen
Sandra Kay Lattner
Lukas Shawn Michael Slate
Sara Christine Sprowell
Ashley Nicole Young

Croghan
Rachel Kristina Gould

Depauville
Aaron Daniel Stevens

Dexter
Kailin Rose McManaman

Evans Mills
Angela M. Bennett
Christopher Shan Henning
Logan N. Morris
Jazmine Marie Pascual-Castro
Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre
Megan Rose Roome
Michael James Trost

Felts Mills
Christopher S. Fuller

Fort Drum
Richard B. Clark
Royal Caleb Latham

Glen Park
Benjamin DesJardins

Gouverneur
Cooper Ayen

Heuvelton
Emily Ann Farrand

Lorraine
Brian A. Soules

Lowville
Cody R. Capron

Otego
Day-Leigh Ox’Zyana Rae Disbrow

Pulaski
Sarah Leanne Bush

Theresa
Sawyer Jackson Bruce

Turin
Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker

Watertown
Nichole Lynn Bouck
Taylor Brooke Carey
Justin David Childers
Steven Edmond Chorma
Gianna Marie Donahue
Hailey Rebekah Hunt
Kassidy Marina Hunt
Robert L. Hunter
Luke Paul Lagattuta
Brianna Nicole Magana
Libby Anne Malcolm
Alyssa Nicole Martin
Joseph William McNulty
Makayla Lailyn Sibley
Deserie Van Note
Nicoles Michael Van Note
Jordan Everett Wylie