JCC students receive SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College announced that Sarah M. Wilder, Copenhagen, and Rebekah E. Widrick, Lowville, have received State University of New York 2020 Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence.

This honor, established in 1997, is bestowed upon students who have best demonstrated and been recognized for the integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts or career achievement.

Widrick and Wilder will be recognized for their achievements during Jefferson’s 56th Commencement Ceremony to be held virtually on May 15, 2020.

Wilder is graduating with her associate in science (A.S.) degree in business administration. A model of academic excellence, she was named to the President’s List every semester and maintained a perfect GPA while attending Jefferson. She is the recipient of the Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award. Widrick is a member of the College’s Tau Xi Chapter of PTK and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Wilder participated in the College’s Honors Program and is one of Jefferson’s first students to participate in a business student exchange program with Universidade Portucalense in Portugal.

She is vice president of the business/hospitality and tourism club and exercised her leadership abilities in re-organizing the College’s annual Jefferson Leadership and Business Symposium event. She is a member of the JCC golf team and Athletic Board of Control. In the community, she volunteers for the North Country Heart Walk. Wilder plans to transfer in the fall to SUNY Potsdam to pursue her bachelor’s degree in business administration through the Jefferson Higher Education Center.

Widrick anticipates graduating with her associate in applied science (A.A.S.) degree in accounting from Jefferson in fall 2020. She serves as the student trustee on the College’s Board of Trustees and is a member of the budget and planning committee as well as the president’s advisory council. Widrick is treasurer of the business/hospitality and tourism club and vice president of the art club. Demonstrating outstanding academic achievement, Widrick participated in the College’s Honors Program and has been named to the President’s List nearly every semester while attending Jefferson.

She is a member of the College’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and was named to the PTK All-New York Academic Team. Additionally, she is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. In the community, Widrick volunteers at the Brookside Senior Living Center and is the reigning Miss Irish Princess for Jefferson County. After graduating from Jefferson, she plans to continue her education to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting.

