JCC, SUNY Canton to receive over $500K in Student Support Services Program funding

(NEW YORK) WWTI – Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly $12 million in federal funding on Wednesday for colleges throughout New York.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services Program will provide academic and other support services to low-income and first-generation, or disabled college students.

Jefferson Community College in Watertown will receive $280,021, SUNY Canton will receive $309,458 and $332,515 will go to the Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of SUNY Potsdam.

“A college education is a critical resource to ensuring our young men and women have the skills they need to compete in a 21st Century global economy,” Senator Schumer said. “For many students, however, there are simply too many obstacles standing in the way of obtaining that diploma, and these federal funds will help clear those obstacles by enabling these institutions of higher learning to expand its programs focusing on financial literacy, career counseling, peer mentoring, tutoring and more. This federal grant will allow these colleges to grow these critical programs so they can improve completion rates and empower students to pursue fulfilling careers following graduation. I will continue fighting to make sure a college education is an obtainable goal for every New Yorker who wants one.”

“We must do everything we can to ensure the success of New York State’s collegiate students, regardless of background or income level, and these federal funds will help us achieve that goal,” Senator Gillibrand said. “In order for New York State to maintain competitiveness in the 21st Century global economy and keep our skilled workforce in the region, we must provide our students with the educational resources and support services they need to succeed. I will always fight for the resources our students, colleges, and universities need to thrive.”

To be eligible for SSS programs, students must be enrolled in a degree program or accepted for enrollment into a degree program, must be receiving federal Pell Grants and must meet certain income or disability guidelines as established by the federal government.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.