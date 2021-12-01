JCC, SUNY Morrisville sign transfer agreement for agri-business students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new transfer agreement will provide new transfer opportunities for students in the North Country.

Jefferson Community College confirmed that it has signed an articulation agreement with SUNY Morrisville to allow for transfers from JCC’s Agri-Business program to SUNY Morrisville’s Bachelor’s of Business Administration program in Agriculture Business.

According to JCC, coursework has been matched between the two college’s and students are guaranteed that college credits completed at JCC will be accepted at SUNY Morrisville. This will allow students to maintain a four-year program of study.

“Jefferson’s agreement with SUNY Morrisville provides an outstanding and powerful transfer pathway for Jefferson students who want to continue their education in an agriculture field of study,” JCC Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Maryrose Eannace said in a press release. “This agreement presents a straightforward and economical pathway to a four-year degree.”

Students must also meet the SUNY Morrisville admission requirements as a transfer student. This includes receiving a high school diploma and enrolling in college-level coursework after graduation. Students must also have a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA.

Prospective students are asked to contact the JCC Enrollment Services office at 315-786-2437. Spring 2022 semester classes begin January 24, 2022.