JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College and the State University at Potsdam are giving residents the opportunity to learn more about careers in childhood education.

The colleges will be hosting an early childhood education information session at the Jefferson Community College campus from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on April 28. The session will take place in the Jules Center amphitheater in Room 6-002. Individuals who are interested in attending are required to register on the JCC website.

Those interested in a future career working with young children during early development or in the education field are encouraged to attend. Dinner will be provided for those who attend.

JCC also reminded residents that they offer an associate degree program in early childhood to prepare students to enter the workforce after graduation or transfer to a 4-year institution to continue their education. The college also offers a jointly registered childhood education program with SUNY Potsdam through the Jefferson Higher Education Center.

Through the program, students can earn their associate degree in Childhood Education from JCC and after graduating, they can continue to take classes uninterrupted on JCC’s campus, and online, from SUNY Potsdam. Students graduate with their bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood/Childhood Education from SUNY Potsdam.

Upon successful completion, graduates are prepared to teach children from early childhood through sixth grade. Those interested in the opportunity are encouraged to attend the upcoming session to receive more information.