WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College is partnering with the CDL Schools to offer a four-week training program to for those looking to meet the qualifications for the Class A CDL Skills test.

The program is for anyone 21 years old or older and will be at the Lewis County JCC Education Center fall 2023 and on JCC’s campus in Watertown spring 2024.

The 192-hour training program will be broken down into four parts and allow participants to get hands-on driver training. Part one will be 80 hours and focus on classroom, lab, and learning management system instruction. The second part is 110 hours of behind-the-wheel training that prepares drivers for FMCSA Range and Public Road ELDT proficiency requirements for the Class A CDL skills test. The last part is two hours are set aside for the state road test.

Participants must complete the Department of Transportation physical as prerequisites for admission and a drug test must be taken upon passing the CDL A permit during class.

The cost for the class is $9,495, but funding may be available for qualified applicants. Early registration is encouraged due to limited space.

For more information, visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/workshops or contact JCC Workforce Development office at (315) 786-2233 or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.