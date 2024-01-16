WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College (JCC) will host a local Financial Aid Day on Saturday, February 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of Jules Center (Building 6) in collaboration with the State University of New York’s (SUNY) statewide Financial Aid Day. Students considering any SUNY Institution are welcome to attend.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has recently undergone significant changes after 30 to 40 years to streamline the process for students and families. It determines eligibility for federal aid programs such as work-study, loans, state, and school aid. All prospective college students are encouraged to submit a FAFSA form. JCC’s financial services office representatives will be available on February 3 to answer questions and assist.

To ensure ample time for online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and/or NYS TAP applications, attendees should arrive no later than 11:00 a.m. Students must bring necessary information, including parent or spouse contributor details, social security numbers, email addresses, and copies of 2022 federal and state tax returns if applying for financial aid. Creating an FSA ID is also required, which can be done in advance at https://studentaid.gov or at Financial Aid Day.

Registration is required. Register online at www.suny.edu/studentevents or call JCC Financial Services at (315) 786-2437.