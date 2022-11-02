WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College and SUNY Upstate Medical University signed an articulation agreement making it easier for students to transfer between the two institutions, according to a press release from JCC.

Under the agreement, credits completed at either college are accepted at the other. Students enrolled in JCC’s Natural Sciences degree program will be eligible for a seamless transfer to one of six baccalaureate programs at Upstate Medical University: Medical Imaging Radiography (X-ray), Medical Imaging Sciences/Ultrasound, Medical Technology, Medical Biotechnology, Radiation Therapy and Respiratory Therapy.

“We are proud to partner with such a prestigious institution in the healthcare arena such as Upstate Medical,” said Jerilyn E. Fairman, JCC Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs. “The partnership will increase transfer opportunities for our students, eliminate duplicate coursework, and allow students the benefits of starting their education at a community college while having the assurance that their credits will transfer later to a baccalaureate program.”

Jefferson Community College posted a graphic to the organization’s Facebook page on November 2, 2022, depicting the seamless transfer between the college and Upstate Medical University under a new articulation agreement.

A grade of C or better is required for transfer credit and science courses taken at JCC must include laboratories.

“Jefferson partners with many colleges to make the transfer process smoother for our students and we’re proud to team up with SUNY Upstate,” said Dr. Scott D. Schaeffer, JCC Associate Vice President of STEM and Health Professions.. “This is another opportunity for students to further develop their skills and another opportunity for them to follow their vision and move closer to their career goals.”