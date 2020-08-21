JCC Vice President for Academic Affairs announces retirement

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Thomas J. Finch will retire on August 31, 2020, after nine years of dedicated leadership and service to Jefferson Community College (JCC).

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After nine years in the position, the Vice President for Academic Affairs will retire from Jefferson Community College.

Thomas J. Finch will retire on August 31, 2020 after years of development, implementation and evaluation of all academic programs. Finch served as the liaison to the Office of the Provost at the State University of New York and chaired the College’s academic council. He also served as a member of SUNY Association of Chief Academic Officers.

According to JCC President Ty A. Stone, Finch played a key role in the collaborative learning center on campus, Center for Professional Excellence for staff and faculty professional development, and 2020-2025 strategic plan.

“Tom Finch has been integral to Jefferson’s success in recent years,” said President Ty Stone. “His commitment to our students and to maintaining the highest standards for education have been unwavering throughout his years of service. His influence can be felt throughout programs and initiatives that will carry on into the College’s future. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Previously before serving in his current role, Finch executive vice president of academics at Utica School of Commerce and vice president for academic affairs at North Country Community College.

Finch announced his retirement in April 2020. Dr. Maryrose Eannace joined the college on July 1 as interim vice president of academic affairs, to work alongside Finch and ensure a smooth transition.

According to the college, Finch is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Teresa, his daughters, and grandkids. He is excited to be able to spend more leisure time in the Adirondacks and looks forward to getting back into boating.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.