JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College’s Zoo Technology Associate in Applied Science degree program has been designated an academic support organization.

The designation came through the Association of Minority Zoo & Aquarium Professionals. The organization is made up of a group of minority zoo professionals that includes all ethnic and racial minorities.

The goal of AMZAP and its members is to build a sense of community amongst minorities currently working in the zoo field. According to AMZAP, the field includes accredited zoos, aquariums, and exotic wildlife facilities such as sanctuaries and wild animal parks.

They also work to promote animal care and conservation careers as viable options for interested minorities. The organization provides individuals with resources to get involved in the field as well as mentor contacts to help guide them.

JCC’s zoo program can be completed in two years with full-time study. In the program, students acquire 500 hours of applied in-zoo learning and interaction with domestic and exotic zoo animals.

Students also work alongside zookeepers, veterinarians, curators, educators, and administrators, and complete internships of their choice spanning around the world. More information can be found on the JCC website.