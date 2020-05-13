JCC’s 56th Spring Commencement to be held virtually on May 15

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will hold its 56th annual Spring Commencement Ceremony virtually on Friday, May 15, 2020. The virtual ceremony will begin at 7pm on the college’s website.

Approximately 323 students are candidates for May and August 2020 graduation with ten students receiving two degrees or certificates.

The student commencement speaker is Jonathan A. Brown of Sackets Harbor. Brown is graduating with his associate in science degree in individual studies. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Brown deployed on assignment to Afghanistan, Germany, Poland and other countries.

During his time at Jefferson, he served as Vice President of Student Government. He represented the college at the annual SUNY Assembly meeting held in Albany. He worked in JCC’s Veterans Services office and assisted peers with applying for VA benefits. He volunteered at the veterans welcome back luncheon, organized an obstacle course for students as one component of the college’s Military Appreciation Week and attended veterans club meetings.

Jonathan A. Brown, Sackets Harbor, is the Jefferson Community College Spring Commencement student speaker.

Recently as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he assisted with initiating a program, along with his peers, to provide much needed technology to assist students with completing the semester.

Earning a 4.0 GPA while a student at Jefferson, Jonathan was named to the President’s List. He is a member of the College’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and National Society of Leadership and Success. He is also a member of the College’s TRIO STAR, or Strategies To Achieve Results, program. He plans to transfer to SUNY Oswego in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in media and business management.

During Jefferson’s virtual Commencement ceremony, two students will be recognized for receiving the SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence. Recipients are Sarah M. Wilder, of Copenhagen, and Rebekah E. Widrick of Lowville.

Wilder is graduating with her associate in science degree in business administration. Widrick anticipates graduating from Jefferson with her associate in applied science degree in accounting in fall 2020. The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence acknowledges students who have best demonstrated and been recognized for the integration of academic excellence with other aspects of their lives, which may include community service, creative and performing arts, athletics, entrepreneurship, leadership or career achievement.

Jefferson students Cara A. Aguirre, of Theresa, and Rebekah E. Widrick received Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team award. To be chosen for the Phi Theta Kappa All-New York Academic Team, students must hold a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and have a history of scholarly achievement. In addition to academic achievement, candidates are also evaluated on their leadership and community service involvement. Aguirre is receiving her associate in science degree in business administration.

Five Jefferson faculty and staff will be recognized for receiving SUNY Chancellor’s Awards, one of the most prestigious honors that can be conferred upon SUNY professionals. The award recognizes extraordinary achievement and encourages the continuation of excellence.

Award recipients are:

Bruce F. Alexander, Director of Administrative Services, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service

Dr. Venkat Chebolu, Professor of Chemistry, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Susan Hughes, Building Maintenance Mechanic, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service

Dr. Ilka Luyt, Adjunct Instructor of English, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching

Dawn A. Robinson, Assistant Professor of Business, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service

Additional Commencement information for students and guests is available online.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.