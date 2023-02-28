WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College features one honors program student each month. The program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction within their program of study.

The college is featuring Michael Langridge of Alexandria Bay for the month of March. Langridge is a humanities and social sciences major at JCC. He illustrated a comic book focused on an analysis of climate change for one of his honors options.

Langridge’s career goal is to become an art teacher.

As part of the honors program, students select three courses within their curriculum and enhance them as honors options. Students also take the Honors Seminar, examining a single theme each semester and featuring guests speakers from a variety of disciplines. The seminar often includes field experience.

JCC invites students who demonstrate excellent academic achievement in high school or who have completed 12 credit hours of college coursework to apply for admission into the honors program.