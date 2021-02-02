JCC’s Honors Program student for February: Madison A. Neukirch

Madison A. Neukirch, Adams Center, is the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for the month of February 2021. (JCC)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College announced their Honors Program student for the month of February, Madison A. Neukirch of Adams Center.

Neukirch is a natural sciences major with a concentration in physical science at JCC. For one of her honors options, she researched hydrogenation using nanoparticles and used multiple analytical tools and methods like spectroscopy and melting point data to identify the product.

Neukirch anticipates continuing her education at a 4-year institution in the chemistry field following her graduation from JCC.

The Jefferson Community College Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction within their current program of study.

Successful program participants earn a prestigious Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course.

Students demonstrating excellent academic achievement in high school or who have completed 12 credit hours of college coursework are invited to apply for admission to the Honors Program.