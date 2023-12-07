WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Friday’s performance of the “The Littlest Elf” at Jefferson Community College will be free for children ages 12 and under.

The musical will run for three days from Friday, December 8 until Sunday, December 10 at the Sturtz Theater at JCC. The event is being presented by the JCC Film and Drama Club.

Here’s a list of show times for this weekend:

Friday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. and

Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now on JCC’s website or can be purchased at the door. Cash concessions will also be available. Admission is free for JCC students who present their SUNY ID. For non-students tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children/teens and $25 for a family pass. Admission on Friday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. is free for youth ages 12 and under — all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Littlest Elf is written and directed by Michael R. Kinnie, The JCC Film/Drama Club advisor. For more information, you can contact JCC Student Activities and Inclusion Office, at 315-786-2431. Proceeds will go to benefit the JCC Film/Drama Club and Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts, Inc.