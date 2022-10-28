WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Thirteen individuals were appointed by the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees to serve on the Presidential Search Committee. The resolution passed on October 5, according to a press release from JCC.

The committee will work to search for and select a new president for the college. In September, the Board of Trustees retained Dr. John Hutchinson and Mr. Thomas DaRin, senior consultants, along with Paul Doeg, president, of R.H. Perry & Associates to assist with the search.

Board of Trustees Chair Judith Gentner and Trustee Nathan Hunter will co-chair the committee. Gentner has been a member of JCC’s Board of Trustees since 2016 and is in her second term as board chair. Gentner retired in 2011 from the position of Deputy Garrison Commander at Fort Drum.

Hunter, who has been a member of the board since 2015 and served as board chair from 2018-2020, is a JCC alum and serves as the chief financial officer and vice president for accounting & finance at Northern Credit Union.

Committee members include:

Gianna Donahue: Student – Allied Health Concentration, Natural Sciences and Student Trustee, Board of Trustees, JCC

Dawn Bartlett: Associate Professor – Humanities, JCC

Corey Campbell: Vice President for Student Engagement & Retention, JCC

Michelle Capone: President – JCC Foundation Board of Directors, Development Authority of the North Country

Katie Corbin: Coordinator of Student Employment & Internships, JCC

Kevin Jordan: Community Member, Executive Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County

Shawn Maloney: Senior Building Maintenance Mechanic II, JCC

Eleanor Minnick: Secretary – School of STEM and Health Professions, JCC

Michael Montigelli: Legislator – District 5, Jefferson County

Hunter Murphy: Student – Business Administration Major, Student Government President, JCC

Stephen Todd: Community Member, District Superintendent, Jeff-Lewis BOCES

The Board of Trustees and the search committee are hoping to conclude the presidential search in late spring 2023, with a new college president in place by July 2023.