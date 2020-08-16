Jefferson and Lewis Counties Census self-response rate remains under 50%

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2020 Census is underway, but self-response rates in North Country counties remain low.

In New York State, the current response sits just under 60%, but Jefferson and Lewis County’s continue to have some of the lowest ranking response rates statewide. Out of the 62 counties in NYS, Jefferson is ranked 56, and Lewis County is ranked 57.

Current self-response rates for the North Country are:

Jefferson County: 45.4%

Lewis County: 42.4%

St. Lawrence County: 54.4%

Responses from the 2020 U.S. Census will decide how over $800 billion in federal funding will be allocated across the nation.

To participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, visit the online questionnaire.

