Jefferson and Lewis Counties Census self-response rate remains under 50%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2020 Census is underway, but self-response rates in North Country counties remain low.
In New York State, the current response sits just under 60%, but Jefferson and Lewis County’s continue to have some of the lowest ranking response rates statewide. Out of the 62 counties in NYS, Jefferson is ranked 56, and Lewis County is ranked 57.
Current self-response rates for the North Country are:
- Jefferson County: 45.4%
- Lewis County: 42.4%
- St. Lawrence County: 54.4%
Responses from the 2020 U.S. Census will decide how over $800 billion in federal funding will be allocated across the nation.
To participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, visit the online questionnaire.
LATEST STORIES:
- Farwell Updates Kicking Competition
- What bug spray to use to prevent mosquito bites
- St. Lawrence Health System at welcomes new PA, Clarkson alumni
- Hammond School District shares back to school tips
- Clarkson professor presents to U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.