WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College (JCC) has been named a 2023-24 Military Spouse Friendly School designation by VIQTORY, co-founders of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse.

VIQTORY evaluated institutions earning the Military Spouse Friendly School designation by using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. JCC was designated as a 2023-24 Military Spouse Friendly School for its ability to provide quality education experiences for spouses of service members including service in the areas of admissions, retention, career counseling and mentoring programs, as well as offering flexible learning options and degree continuation programs designed to accommodate deployments and relocation.

This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to assisting spouses and family members of active-duty military personnel and veterans. Facilitating portable careers through training and transferable college credits is integral to ensuring that families transitioning from Fort Drum can seamlessly secure employment or continue their education. Our steadfast service to the military community is one of the many ways we fulfill our mission, and I am proud that Jefferson has once again achieved the military spouse friendly school designation. Dr. Daniel Dupee II, Jefferson Community College president

JCC received its first Military Spouse Friendly School designation in 2022 and in 2012 received its first Military Friendly® School designation. It currently holds a Gold Level Military Friendly® School destination.

For more information about JCC’s military and veterans’ programs visit, www.sunyjefferson.edu/veterans.