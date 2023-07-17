WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College and Mohawk Valley Community College will create a chance for residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to earn their Associate’s Degree in Surgical Technology without having to leave Watertown.

The colleges announced on Friday, July 14 they will offer an opportunity for area residents to get their two-year degree in the surgical technology field. Surgical technicians work with surgeons, registered nurses, anesthesiologists, and other hospital personnel.

The technicians have a number of duties that include transporting patients, handling surgical tools and assist during operations. These surgical technician jobs are found in operating rooms, veterinary clinics, dental offices and other places.

The two-school partnership allows for students to complete general education requirements in Watertown before getting technical training from Mohawk Valley CC faculty. The program taught MVCC staff is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.

Students that complete the program can then take the Certified Surgical Technologist exam that is recognized nationwide.

Current students can contact MVCC to start the application process while non-JCC students apply here.

For more information, contact the School of STEM and Health Professions chair Donna Stevenson at (315) 786-2518 or via email dstevenson@sunyjefferson.edu.