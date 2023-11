WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will be hosting its fall art show at noon on Wednesday, November 29 in the Student Lounge of the McVean Student Center.

The show will celebrate the creativity and artistic expression, showcasing the diverse talents of our students.

The exhibition is a vibrant kaleidoscope of artistic mediums, including stunning works in painting, drawing, digital photography, and ceramics.

The art event will run from noon until 2 p.m.