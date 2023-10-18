WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The inauguration of new Jefferson Community College president Dr. Daniel Dupee, II will be held Friday, October 20 at Sturtz Theater located in the McVean Student Center.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. and will officially inaugurate Dupee into the office. He’s held the office since June 6, when the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees appointed him to the pot.

Dupee served as administrator-in-charge of the college since June 2022. Before that, he was the College’s Executive Vice President of Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services.

He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from LeMoyne College, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate’s in humanities and social sciences from Onondaga Community College.

The Inauguration Ceremony will be streamed on www.sunyjefferson.edu. The link will be available at 1:45 p.m. Theater doors will open at 1:15 p.m.

The school’s offices will close at 1:30 p.m. in order for staff to attend the event. For more information, contact Karen Freeman, 315-786-2404 or email kfreeman@sunyjefferson.edu.