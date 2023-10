WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The water issues in the City of Watertown have caused the postponement of the inauguration of Dr. Daniel Dupee II to office of president at Jefferson Community College.

News of the postponement came via a press release on Thursday, October 18. The ceremony was slated for 2 p.m. at the Sturtz Theater on the campus.

The college will have a new date for the Inauguration Ceremony once it is confirmed.