PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A bridge in the town of Philadelphia now bears the name of a fallen New York State Trooper.

The Joel R. Davis Memorial Bridge was unveiled in a ceremony held on Thursday, November 2. Members from the New York State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Park Police, Village of Philadelphia Police Department, and the city of Watertown Police Department, along with elected officials and Davis’s family members, attended the ceremony to honor Davis, who was shot and killed in 2017 while responding to a domestic incident in Theresa.

Law enforcement is a family with a common shared goal to make the world a better place, and Joel Davis was just that type of person. Joel always focused on the extraordinary. On being an extraordinary trooper, on always doing more than what was expected of him at every turn. State Police Assistant Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Darren Pitkin

The more than $4 million project replaced the bridge on US Route 11 built in the 1950s.

