WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County-based nonprofit organizations that directly serve county residents are invited to apply by Friday, Nov. 17, for funding support from the Nonprofit COVID Recovery Program.

The program is made possible through up to $1 million in funding that county officials have allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help nonprofits recover and respond to the negative impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jefferson County has partnered with the Northern New York Community Foundation to administer the federal grant program and steward ARPA State and Local Recovery Funds in accordance with guidelines the United States Treasury has established.

Nearly $570,000 has been awarded through two rounds of grants to nine organizations that serve Jefferson County residents through the COVID Recovery Program.

Grant applications must be completed through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager portal, which may be accessed at bit.ly/grant-portal. The application process is similar to the Community Foundation’s general grant program. If funding remains after the third allocation of grants, additional application opportunities will be made available.

The competitive grant program is available to Jefferson County nonprofit organizations that meet the following criteria:

Located in Jefferson County and classified by the federal government and New York State as an active, 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Are requesting funds which will benefit Jefferson County residents.

Are requesting funds to support programs or projects that address pandemic response needs and/or alleviate documented financial hardships for the organization caused by the pandemic.

As funds are limited and the process is competitive, to best ensure equitable distribution of funds, organizations that have not received prior funding from Jefferson County or other governmental entities will receive priority consideration.

Documented expenses for programs and projects that were impacted by the pandemic and underway between March 2021 and present day are eligible for funding consideration. Funding will not be awarded for general operating expenses.

In the interest of benefitting the greatest scope of community needs, grant awards supporting capital items should not exceed 50 percent of the total cost related to the specific request being made. Organizations may only submit one application at a time.

Organizations receiving support from the Nonprofit COVID Recovery Program are required to sign a grant agreement upon notification of the award before funds are disbursed.

Based on expectations outlined by ARPA and Jefferson County, grantees are also required to complete periodic follow-up reports detailing how the grant money is being expended. When grant funding has been fully spent by an organization, a complete grant report is required within 30 days. All grant funds must be expended by December 2024 with grant reports filed.